(Video) Luis Diaz’s full Manchester City display compilation on the night he destroyed Guardiola’s defence

Luis Diaz’s best moments in a Porto shirt are being shared far and wide as his arrival at Anfield seems to be very close.

One such moment was his brilliant solo goal against Manchester City but what about his performance as a whole on the day when he gained the attention of many Liverpool supporters?

It wasn’t just one moment of brilliance, it was an entire game where he displayed his talents against Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad and a compilation of the performance has been shared online.

READ MORE: Luis Diaz could feature for Colombia tonight and here’s how to watch our potential new signing in action

Nipping in front of Kyle Walker and some clever examples of his footwork, including a nice back heel, the 25-year-old certainly wasn’t overawed by the venue or occasion.

It can go alongside his Rangers goal, exquisite touch for Atletico Junior and the Puskas goal of the year nominated goal for Colombia, as examples of the talents we may have arriving soon.

Let’s hope he can score a similar goal for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

You can watch Diaz’s highlights against Manchester City via ZHComps:

#Ep31 of The Red Nets Podcast: The poor handling of Mane, what the hell are NFTs?… and more!