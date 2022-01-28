(Video) Luis Diaz’s ridiculous bit of skill to embarrass two Brazil stars will have Liverpool fans drooling

Posted by
With Luis Diaz seemingly all but a done deal for Liverpool, fan attention has inevitably turned to old clips of the Colombian in action to get a vague idea of what the 25-year-old might be able to offer the side in the famous red shirt.

Judging by one clip of the winger making a mockery of two opponents in a goalless stalemate with Brazil last year, the forward looks set to bring a great deal of flair to Anfield should his move go through unobstructed.

With a genuine goal threat to boot, the Porto man’s a player we suspect many a supporter will be eager to see in action for Jurgen Klopp’s men as soon as possible.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @_TheKopite:

