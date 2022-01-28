(Video) Watch as Luiz Diaz destroys Manchester City defence with amazing Champions League solo goal

The news of Luis Diaz’s possible imminent arrival at Anfield has sparked a burst in his best goals and moments resurfacing online.

This solo effort against Manchester City in the Champions League is certainly amongst the very best scored during the Colombian’s career and the opposition it comes against, is certainly a bonus for our supporters.

Picking up the ball from just inside the opposition half, the 25-year-old carries the ball ahead of Kyle Walker and keeps the right-back at bay with his electric acceleration.

Cutting inside from the left-wing, the current Porto man moves the ball past Rodri and around a fooled Joao Cancelo before firing the ball into the bottom left corner of a dumbfounded Ederson’s net.

If this is something the former Atletico Junior’s winger can recreate if he was to visit the Etihad for Jurgen Klopp’s team, it would certainly be a moment that no Liverpool fan would forget.

Let’s hope we’ll be soon seeing goals like this but in a red shirt.

You can watch the video of Diaz’s goal against Manchester City courtesy of @ChampionsLeague via @Football__Tweet:

Liverpool's potential new signing Luis Diaz against Man City… 🔥👀 🎥 @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/3gT5MgnSfc — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) January 28, 2022

