(Video) Watch Luis Diaz’s 2021 Puskas goal of the year nominated finish for Colombia

Luis Diaz appears to be on the verge of becoming the first player to try out the ‘Kirkby lean’ as he looks set to join Liverpool.

The 25-year-old will be dominating a lot of Empire of the Kop columns and many others will be reporting on the deal, in an attempt to reveal more about the next possible Anfield star.

One such moment that will excite our supporters will be the goal that clinched him a 2021 FIFA Puskas Award nomination for goal of the year, against Brazil.

It was a game where Bobby Firmino was set to come off the bench and inspire a winning comeback after his goal but there was no doubt about which was the best finish of the day.

The current Porto winger watched a Juan Cuadrado cross reach the back post before acrobatically flinging himself at the ball to score a ridiculously good right-footed goal.

His following knee slide was certainly not as beautiful as his goal but it’s an exciting watch knowing that our prospective signing has this in his locker.

You can watch Diaz’s goal via FIFA on YouTube:

