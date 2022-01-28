(Video) Watch Luis Diaz’s brilliant goal against Steven Gerrard’s Rangers in Europa League tie

Luis Diaz is having the greatest moments of his career spread across Liverpool Twitter as his move to Anfield appears imminent.

The thought of the Colombian upsetting club legend Steven Gerrard may not be a moment that many of our supporters will be happy to relive but when the goal is seen, it’s certainly worth it.

The 25-year-old shared a video of his goal against Rangers and it’s a brilliant finish as he intercepted a wayward defensive pass from the Scottish side.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch Luis Diaz’s outrageous touch for Atletico Junior from 2019 that demonstrates his brilliant skill

Standing up the defenders, the Porto winger created a bit of space with a body feint before effortlessly curling the ball into the top right hand corner for a fantastic finish.

When this moment is viewed alongside his effort against Manchester City and the touch he had during his Atletico Junior days, it seems as though Jurgen Klopp has found a star.

Let’s hope the next time he’s doing this our former No.8 can enjoy it.

You can watch Diaz’s goal against Rangers via his Instagram account:

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965