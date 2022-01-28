(Video) Watch Luis Diaz’s four goals at Copa America including stunning acrobatic effort v Brazil

With Luis Diaz reportedly close to making a permanent switch to Liverpool in the January transfer window, some fans will no doubt be keen to learn more about what the Colombian might be capable of in the famous red shirt.

If his four efforts during the Copa America tournament in the summer are anything to go by, Jurgen Klopp’s men will certainly have nothing to worry about, with the 25-year-old finishing as the competition’s joint-top scorer alongside Leo Messi.

If the Porto star can keep up his goalscoring exploits from the Primeira Liga in the English top-flight, it could provide a significant boost to the club in its ongoing hunt for silverware this term.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Golden Goal’s YouTube account: