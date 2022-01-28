(Video) Watch Luis Diaz’s outrageous touch for Atletico Junior from 2019 that demonstrates his brilliant skill

The best of Luis Diaz’s touches and tricks are doing the rounds on social media as his links to a possible Liverpool transfer intensify.

During his Atletico Junior days in 2019, the Colombian shared a video on his own Instagram account that demonstrated his immense ability as he unleashed some skills more akin to the Brazilian Neymar.

Playing in his native Colombian league, the 25-year-old was ripping up the division before his move to Porto that year and he was at the peak of his powers.

Seeing as it’s the 90th minute of the game and his side are 3-1 up, it shows that he might save his party tricks for when a game is won and done.

The thought of this touch being replicated at Anfield whilst wearing a red shirt is certainly exciting for all our supporters and it would be a great sight to crown off a comfortable win.

Yet another reason to be excited about our possible next signing.

You can watch Diaz’s touch via his Instagram account:

