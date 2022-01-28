‘You couldn’t really judge him’ – Former Spurs boss claims ‘no one wanted to take’ Virgil van Dijk whilst he was at Celtic

Tim Sherwood has claimed that whilst Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk was playing in Scotland with Celtic, ‘no one wanted’ to sign the central defender.

Since his move to Anfield back in 2018, our No. 4 has become largely recognised by many as the best defender in the world and has won both the Champions League and Premier League amongst other trophies during his time on Merseyside.

“We are looking at a guy here in Virgil van Dijk,” Sherwood told Premier League Productions (via HITC).

“He played at Celtic. No one wanted to take him.

“Everyone was having a look, myself included because he was playing in an environment that was non-competitive. You couldn’t really judge him.

“Then he goes to Southampton. Then you think, ‘oh, we might have missed the boat here. He might be too expensive for us now’. He was proving that he could play in the Premier League.

“And Liverpool have done their homework, spoke to Jurgen Klopp, he said ‘this is the man I want’. And he has come in there with the personality which he has got. That helps. He is very humble. I think he has done absolutely brilliant.”

With no disrespect intended to the Scottish Premiership, it’s hard to argue against what the former Tottenham and Aston Villa boss is saying.

When the 30-year-old moved to the Premier League in 2015 it really made people take note of the Dutchman and realise how good of a player he really is.

The signing of him, alongside the addition of Alisson Becker from Roma, took Jurgen Klopp’s side to the next level and they’re two key figures in the squad that have made us the force we are today.

When the Netherlands captain was out injured last season with that horrific knee injury, it was clear how much we missed his presence in the side.

We’ve kept the second most clean sheets this season with 10 and that is largely due to VVD being back in the side and returning to his best form.

Hopefully, he can continue to be the rock at the back during the second half of the season as we challenge for four trophies.