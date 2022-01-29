Fabrizio Romano on Liverpool’s urgency to get the Luis Diaz deal completed and how long his contract is set to be

Fabrizio Romano has provided his latest update on the potential deal that is set to see Luis Diaz move to Liverpool in the January transfer window.

Since the news broke that the Colombian could be set for an Anfield arrival, the Italian journalist has provided updates on the finances on the deal.

Now the transfer expert has informed all his 6.6 million Twitter followers how long the deal is expected to be and the urgency in which we are attempting to complete the deal.

The 28-year-old said: ‘Liverpool and FC Porto are preparing paperworks in order to complete Luís Diaz deal as soon as possible.

‘Clubs discussing on final details – while Diaz has agreed personal terms to join Liverpool immediately.

‘Luís Diaz will sign with Liverpool on a five year deal’.

Signing the 25-year-old on a five-year deal would be a big coup for Jurgen Klopp and hopefully ensure long-term stability to our front line, alongside Diogo Jota.

Let’s see how urgent we are to get this over the line as we all wait patiently for the long awaited confirmation of this deal.

