(Image) Possible image of Luis Diaz’s Liverpool medical shared online as his move edges ever closer

Luis Diaz seems to already have one foot through the Kirkby door as his signing for Liverpool looks set to be completed very soon.

As the links strengthen and the excitement builds, there are to be many ‘leaks’ and ‘updates’ from those who believe that they are in the know on the deal.

One of the first examples of this seems to have been found as an image that apparently displays the early stages of the Colombian’s medical for the Reds has been shared online.

Adorned in his national team’s training kit, the 25-year-old is completing some stretches whilst another Colombian professional is watching and recording results on his laptop.

It may be nothing, it may be an old picture or it could possibly be the tentative starts to the medical that will be completed by our officials who are said to be meeting the winger in Argentina ahead of his next World Cup qualifier.

Whatever it proves to be, it looks as though this one is very close and it won’t be long before we see the Porto winger with a Liverbird upon his chest.

You can view the image of Diaz via @ChiesaLFC on Twitter:

Luis Diaz having his medical? pic.twitter.com/QRCgTgtcvF — DJ ™️ 🇨🇴 (@ChiesaLFC) January 28, 2022

