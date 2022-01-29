Luis Diaz ‘a Liverpool player’ as medicals all completed, says Kevin Palmer

Liverpool have reportedly completed a move for exciting Porto winger, Luis Diaz, according to a tweet from Sunday World journalist, Kevin Palmer.

The reporter claimed that all medicals arranged for the Colombian in Argentina, whilst the forward continues to participate in his national side’s World Cup qualifiers, have been completed.

So Luis Diaz is a Liverpool player… all the medicals have been completed on South America and the visa application is in process. The best player in the Portuguese league could be a superstar in the making at Anfield #LFC pic.twitter.com/sB4udM3K4f — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) January 29, 2022

The Merseysiders had been set to prioritise a potential move for the winger in the summer, though escalated their interest following Tottenham’s attempt to beat them to the punch.

READ MORE: Colombian journalist breaks Liverpool’s ‘great offer’ for Luis Diaz news at 1AM

It’s a huge coup for us in light of prior reports coming out of Portugal claiming that we’d be forced to meet the Primeira Liga-based outfit’s release clause of £67m for the 25-year-old.

The winger comes with a sound reputation attached, having courted interest from both Spurs and Manchester United.

However, it’s worth noting that confirmation has yet to come from the club itself – or those close to Liverpool – though we’d expect an announcement to arrive in the near future, provided that all has gone to plan with the arranged medicals.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!