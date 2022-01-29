Michael Bridge on on Tottenham frustrations to not secure a deal for Luis Diaz and when Klopp first wanted his man

Luis Diaz’s move to Liverpool is not just dominating our social media but also Tottenham Hostpsur’s due to their inability to get the deal completed.

Sky Sports News’ Transfer Talk host Michael Bridge has provided an update for Spurs fans, as well as confirming when Jurgen Klopp first wanted his man to join the Reds.

In a tweet, the reporter wrote: ‘Completely understand the frustration from Tottenham supporters right now, BELIEVE ME!

‘However, on THIS occasion, Diaz wanted to join Liverpool.

‘He’s a player Klopp wanted the second they played Porto earlier this season.

‘Tottenham’s interest/bid meant #LFC acted now, not July’.

It’s great to see that once again the say of our boss has enabled a transfer from our owners and that his word his trusted so highly by those in charge of the club.

The interest from a fellow Premier League club has pushed this deal to completed and hopefully it won’t be long before the Colombian signs his contract.

