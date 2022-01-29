Opinion: What the imminent arrival of Luis Diaz means to Sadio Mane’s place in the Liverpool squad

With Liverpool seemingly on the brink of signing Luis Diaz, what does this mean for Sadio Mane’s place in the Liverpool squad?

The arrival of a left-winger could spell danger for the starting place of our No.10 and if the Colombian is to join the Reds, there will be a competition between the pair.

As the Senegalese winger is heading to his thirties and his contract enters its final two years, could this be a sign Jurgen Klopp is looking elsewhere?

To answer this question, it’s probably best to look at Diogo Jota and his integration into the front three.

The arrival of an extra attacking option would certainly bolster our options up top and shouldn’t be seen as a negative for any of the players in our current team.

When the Portuguese forward joined our ranks it didn’t affect the others too much, perhaps only Bobby Firmino whose game time has reduced.

Looking to the future by adding a younger player, lessening the burden on the lads already there and strengthening the competition and thus hopefully the performances of the attackers is not something we should worry about.

The former Southampton man has achieved enough in a red shirt to be considered a legend and he still has plenty of successful years ahead of him.

Instead of this being the end of an era, our boss is starting a new one alongside the current options and at a time when we won’t be financially fleeced due to desperation or a lack of options.

This move should be seen as a positive for all involved, most of all us fans.

