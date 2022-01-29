Sadio Mane cleared to play in AFCON quarter-final for Senegal despite recent head injury

Sadio Mane looks set to feature again for Senegal, despite his head injury that caused him to leave the field of play against Cape Verde.

There had been a lot of criticism of his national side’s medical team as they allowed our No.10 to play despite the obvious effects of his clash with the opposition ‘keeper.

The 29-year-old played on and scored, before being removed after he lost his balance and fell to the floor.

READ MORE: Opinion: What the imminent arrival of Luis Diaz means to Sadio Mane’s place in the Liverpool squad

Sky Sports News have now reported that the winger is set to play in the quarter-final against Equatorial Guinea and given his importance to the squad, that would imply from the start too.

He has repeatedly posted online that he is fit and healthy but the normal protocol would be that he would miss the next couple of weeks, as was the case with Mo Salah against Barcelona in 2019.

It’s great news for the African nation but it’s worrying that the player’s welfare is not being taken as seriously as it would have been, in other competitions.

#Ep31 of The Red Nets Podcast: The poor handling of Mane, what the hell are NFTs?… and more!