Twitter thread from South American football expert on Luis Diaz’s rise from underweight humble beginnings to stardom

Luis Diaz’s greatest career moments have been repeatedly shared online but one South American football expert has documented the full story of his life.

The Porto winger hasn’t always been scoring goals for his national team and winning accolades in Portugal, it has certainly not been an easy rise to fame and glory.

The whole story of his life is shared very well by Simon Edwards and it gives a further insight to the type of player we look to be signing in this window.

From being underweight on sandy pitches in his Colombian home town at the age of 17, he was without a television and instead listened to stories from his indigenous Wayuu family.

He was selected for the Copa America of Indigenous People and caught the attention of national legend Carlos Valderrama which meant that a trial at Barranquilla FC was presented to the winger.

This opportunity meant that he never looked back after gaining weight and now he is set to join one of the greatest teams in Europe, what a story.

You can read the full thread via @SimonEdwardsSAF on Twitter:

Luis Díaz is a remarkable player who will do great things at Liverpool. His story is also incredible & despite all the talent, it’s a miracle he was able to have a professional career. At 17 he was severely underweight, unknown & playing on a dusty pitch in his remote village. pic.twitter.com/lkWCoBDUk7 — Simon Edwards (@SimonEdwardsSAF) January 28, 2022

