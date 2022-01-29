(Video) All of Luis Diaz’s flicks, tricks and best moments together in this most complete compilation

It feels like every game that Luis Diaz has ever played has been watched by some Liverpool fans as his best moments are being repeatedly shared online.

Many videos posted have shown a goal or a moment of brilliance but this latest one is perhaps the most complete compilation to date.

It’s not just his goals but his whole game that is able to be analysed with this video that has emerged on social media.

READ MORE: Sadio Mane cleared to play in AFCON semi-final for Senegal despite recent head injury

To be part of a Jurgen Klopp team, it will be more than just scoring goals that will be needed and our high tempo pressure will have to be replicated if he wants a place in the squad.

Let’s hope that we secure the signing of the Porto winger and it proves to be an inspired move from us to have him as part of our already potent strike force.

For now, enjoy this video of the Colombian dominating the minds’ of all our supporters.

You can watch the Diaz compliation courtesy of @Lionel30i via @PassLikeThiago on Twitter:

#Ep31 of The Red Nets Podcast: The poor handling of Mane, what the hell are NFTs?… and more!