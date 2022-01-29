(Video) BT Sport release a video of eight reasons why Luis Diaz moving to Liverpool would be a great deal for the Reds

Luis Diaz will be the name that many Liverpool fans will now feel like they’ve heard a thousand times, as the links grow stronger.

It seems like his arrival to Merseyside will be imminent and now BT Sport have joined in to provide the eight reasons why we should be signing the 25-year-old.

In a post on their Instagram page, eight of the greatest moments of the Colombian’s career have been put together and it’s certainly worth a watch.

Goals, flicks, tricks and runs – many will already know it appears that we have signed a man who can do it all and this clip will only help boost these thoughts.

It’s certainly going to be exciting to see what our new winger can add to our team, if and when he signs on the dotted line.

You can watch the clips of Diaz via BT Sports’ Instagram account:

