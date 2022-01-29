(Video) Luis Diaz’s performance against Peru as thousands of Liverpool fans tune in to watch our potential new man

Luis Diaz has been the name on the lips of most Liverpool supporters and the opportunity to watch him play was taken by many.

Amidst the swirling rumours and compilations doing the rounds on social media, Colombia faced Peru in a World Cup qualifier and the Porto winger played the full 90 minutes.

It was to be a game of frustration for the 25-year-old as his side slumped to a 1-0 loss that heavily affected their chances of qualification for the Qatar tournament and put a lot of pressure on their next match against Argentina.

Such is the hullabaloo surrounding the potential new signing, it was inevitable that a compilation of his best moments from the game would be found somewhere online and SVMM on YouTube have stepped up to the plate.

It’s a game in which his nation didn’t score, so it’s never going to be the best highlights reel but it does show his confident dribbling and electric pace on several occasions.

It also looks like the former Atletico Junior man is not afraid to take responsibility on the ball, as he repeatedly asked for the chance to try and be the match winner.

You can watch Diaz’s best moment via SVMM on YouTube:

