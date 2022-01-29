(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson and Bruce Grobbelaar star in hilarious Liverpool advert

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson and Bruce Grobbelaar may not be the quartet that most expected to be together but it makes for great viewing.

The four Liverpool men have starred in a Standard Chartered advert that celebrates the Lunar New Year and our No.66 is given some harsh treatment from the rest of the lads.

Picking up cones, cleaning the trophy room, a shift in the canteen and then some time on the front desk are all highlights of the 23-year-old’s day.

In what is supposed to be a way for the Scouser in our team to work off his bad luck for a year ahead, our skipper acts as his taskmaster that is firmly revelling in the opportunity to boss the right-back around.

The added glimpse of our No.32 displaying some more of his acting skills makes the whole thing certainly worth a watch and it’s a good bit of harmless fun from all involved.

Fair play to them all for being able to laugh at themselves and the sight of the West Derby-born defender in some bright yellow Marigold gloves is a sight to behold.

