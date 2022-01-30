Alex Ferguson’s ex-assistant’s exciting Luis Diaz praise as Cristiano Ronaldo and ex-Real Madrid comparisons made

Carlos Queiroz had nothing but praise to share for Liverpool’s latest signing, having previously compared Luis Diaz to former Real Madrid greats, Luis Figo and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 25-year-old officially agreed a £37.5m switch to Anfield following a successful set of medicals in Argentina, whilst the forward participates in Colombia’s World Cup qualifiers.

“Now Luis, he’s in a phase of adaptation to European football,” the former Manchester United assistant manager was quoted as saying by the Mirror. “He’s learning from a mistake here and there, like what happened to other great players that he’s had in my career like [Luis] Figo, Cristiano Ronaldo and [Paulo] Futre.”

The winger is set to move to Merseyside on a deal keeping him with Jurgen Klopp’s men until the summer of 2027.

READ MORE: Done Deal: Neil Jones confirms details of Luis Diaz’s £37.5m move to Liverpool & long-term contract length

Given Diaz’s rise in Portugal, not to mention his high talent ceiling, it seems our recruitment team have been supremely successful in securing another quality winter window signing.

Able to play across the forward line, though favouring Sadio Mane’s spot on the left-flank, it’s an acquisition we can see supporting rather than replacing Sadio Mane, allowing us a greater wealth of attacking options whilst getting the best out of our Senegalese speedster.

If the former FC Porto star can get anywhere close to the levels reached by Ronaldo and Figo too, it would seem that our forward line is in very safe hands.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!