Alisson’s praise for ‘excellent’ Luis Diaz as Liverpool move edges closer

Liverpool ‘keeper Alisson Becker has already praised Luis Diaz this season labelling the Porto star as ‘excellent’ and highlighting the impressive work rate of the 25-year-old.

Some reports are suggesting that the Columbia international has already completed his medical and we’re now just waiting for official confirmation from the club.

“Luis Diaz is an excellent player, he does a lot of work for the defence, he did it in the goals of Copa America,” our No. 1 said last year (via HITC).

The ex-Roma stopper came up against Diaz back in November when Brazil defeated Columbia 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier and it’s clear that he knew about the forward back then.

One of the main things that sets our attackers apart from many others is their willingness to help the team out defensively.

You will often see our front three, whoever it is that Jurgen Klopp selects for that specific game, tracking back and helping out with the ‘dirty’ side of the game.

Roberto Firmino is recognised by many as a ‘defensive’ striker so it’s pleasing to hear that Alisson has spotted Diaz’s work rate.

The transfer is set to be announced imminently and the signing of the South American comes at an important time for us – we’re entering the second half of the season with four trophies still to play for, starting with the Carabao Cup final on February 27.