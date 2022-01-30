Championship outfit contact Liverpool for Neco Williams loan deal – Report

Liverpool have reportedly been contacted by Bournemouth for a loan deal for defender Neco Williams.

The Welshman has struggled for game time this season due to the fact he is competing with Trent Alexander-Arnold for a spot at right-back in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI and the Championship club are believed to have made their move, that’s according to the Bournemouth Echo.

James Pearce had recently revealed that the club are willing to listen to offers for the 20-year-old.

Scott Parker’s side are sitting third in the table at the moment and are seeking a return to the Premier League after their relegation back in 2020.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Cherries have made a move for one of our players after taking Jordon Ibe, Brad Smith and Dominic Solanke to the South Coast in recent years.

Williams has featured eight times for the Reds this term but has often found himself behind young Northern Irishman Conor Bradley, as well as Alexander-Arnold, in the pecking order.

READ MORE: Alisson’s praise for ‘excellent’ Luis Diaz as Liverpool move edges closer

He has certainly got potential and he’s shown glimpses of his ability when he’s featured for the first team, but with the Qatar World Cup taking place at the end of the year, the full-back will be seeking regular action to earn a place in the Wales squad

We can’t see Klopp standing in the way of any potential move for Williams and it’ll be interesting to see how he performs in the Championship if he does go this month.