‘Could be another tomorrow’ – James Pearce suggests Liverpool could be due second transfer announcement

Liverpool were thought highly unlikely to engage in any January transfer business, with the club generally tending to avoid interacting with the window unless provided with the right opportunity or motivated by desperation.

As things turn out, however, the Reds could be due for some further late activity beyond the signing of Luis Diaz, with James Pearce suggesting that the announcement of the Colombian’s transfer on Sunday could mean the club is gearing up for a second announcement.

No, that wasn’t true! Thankfully, think only you noticed 😉. Monday morning was initial plan. Doing it today instead suggests there could be another tomorrow…. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 30, 2022

There’s a strong likelihood that a second incoming would come in the form of Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho, for whom the Merseysiders have lodged a £5m bid.

The Cottagers are thought to be reluctant to let one of their prize assets depart, though could perhaps be persuaded by our proposal to allow the midfielder to remain in London for the rest of the campaign.

Such an arrangement would ensure that Marco Silva’s men continue to get the benefit of the 19-year-old in their bid to secure promotion to the Premier League by the end of the campaign.

It’s a win-win for both outfits, though it remains to be seen whether Fulham will see it that way and help us push through our second potential signing of the window.

