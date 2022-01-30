David Maddock on the details of Fabio Carvalho offer as Liverpool look to complete second January signing

Liverpool are reportedly pushing to complete the signing of Fabio Carvalho before the winter window draws to a close.

The proposed offer includes a proposal to have the 19-year-old loaned back to Fulham for the remainder of their campaign in an update shared in a tweet from reliable Mirror reporter, David Maddock.

Given that the teenager seems highly unlikely to agree a contract extension at Craven Cottage, it seems an offer Marco Silva’s outfit would be likely to take seriously in favour of the unpleasant prospect of losing their star talent for nothing at the end of the season.

After the relationship between the two outfits entered troubled waters following the acquisition of Harvey Elliott from the London-based outfit, a reported offer of £5m would, one imagine, represent something of an olive branch extended.

Ultimately, if the Championship outfit’s hopes of attaining promotion aren’t affected by the terms proposed, we’d struggle to see why our proposed bid wouldn’t satisfy the Cottagers’ expectations.

We’ve yet to see if it will prove agreeable for Fulham, though we at the EOTK would expect to take an offer that would supply them with what is effectively a best-case scenario (without the arrival of further bids).

