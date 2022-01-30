Done Deal: Neil Jones confirms details of Luis Diaz’s £37.5m move to Liverpool & long-term contract length

Liverpool have officially confirmed the signing of Luis Diaz from Porto on a £37.5m deal, as reported by Goal journalist, Neil Jones, in a tweet and corroborated by the club’s official Twitter account.

The 25-year-old forward signs on a five-and-a-half year deal keeping him at Anfield until the summer of 2027, with the Reds having also included add-ons in the arrangement with the Primeira Liga-based outfit.

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Luis Diaz from Porto. Fee £37.5m (+12.5m add+ons). Five-and-a-half year deal. Player will wear No.23 shirt.#LFC 🔴 — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 30, 2022

We have completed the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto, subject to the successful granting of a work permit and international clearance ✍️😄 #VamosLuis — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 30, 2022

The Colombian is currently away with his international side for their World Cup qualifiers and was involved in a 1-0 defeat to Peru prior to participating in medicals for his proposed switch.

READ MORE: Luis Diaz ‘a Liverpool player’ as medicals all completed, says Kevin Palmer

The winger is held in extremely high regard, not least of all by some of the English top-flight’s elite outfits – including Tottenham and Manchester United – with our recruitment team taking decisive action once Spurs’ interest became clear.

It’s a superb deal, led by future sporting director Julian Ward (with Michael Edwards in a supporting role), which is certainly indicative of the former loan and pathways manager’s suitability for the role in question.

Diaz is set to take the vacant No.23 shirt last worn by Xherdan Shaqiri.

