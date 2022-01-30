Echo journalist confirms Liverpool looking to follow up Luis Diaz signing with further January transfer of exciting attacking midfielder

Liverpool had been long-tipped to emerge out of the January transfer window with no additions to the squad, with much of the club’s business expected to take place after the season’s curtain call.

The transfer of Luis Diaz, however, has evidently proven such suspicions to be rather wide of the mark, with the Echo’s Paul Gorst reporting in a tweet that the Reds are hoping to sign Fabio Carvalho before the window draws to a close.

Liverpool are looking to do a deal with Fulham to sign Fabio Carvalho before the end of the transfer window. Full story to come on @LivEchoLFC — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) January 30, 2022

The Merseysiders’ interest in the 19-year-old has been well-documented for several months following an impressive campaign in England’s second-tier, registering 11 goal contributions in 19 games (across all competitions).

When taking a deeper dive into the midfielder’s contributions per 90 minutes, the overall picture is even more impressive, with him enjoying a goal contribution rate of 0.73.

Deemed to have a bright future in the game, it’s another promising signing Julian Ward and co. could pull off on the cheap for us, should Fulham be agreeable to the prospect of cashing in early on one of their star assets.

Being set to turn 20 in the summer, Carvalho would entirely fit within the profile favoured by our recruitment team as we look to safeguard the future of the midfield.

