Fabrizio Romano confirms Leeds United have made a decision on the future of Raphinha and their pursuit of Takumi Minamino

Leeds United look to have made decisions on Raphinha and Takumi Minamino which will both be of interest to Liverpool fans.

The 25-year-old winger has been a long-term transfer target for the Reds but with arrival of Luis Diaz it could mean that we are no longer interested, as well as reduced first-team chances for the Japanese international.

According to Fabrizio Romano, it looks as though the Brazilian winger will be staying at Elland Road during this window but a move could be made for our No.18.

READ MORE: James Milner set to leave Liverpool in the summer when his current contract expires

The 28-year-old tweeted: ‘Leeds have no intention to sell Brazilian winger Raphinha in January. West Ham asked for him but deal looks more than complicated, as per @JacobSteinberg. 🇧🇷 #WHUFC

‘Leeds are still thinking of Takumi Minamino on loan from Liverpool in case Summerville will leave the club. #LUFC’.

It makes sense that Marcelo Bielsa would want to keep hold of his star man, given the lack of time that is now available for a replacement to be found.

The former RB Salzburg attacker may need more game time and it could be a positive situation for all involved if he heads to Yorkshire on loan.

You can view the Raphinha and Minamino update via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

Leeds have no intention to sell Brazilian winger Raphinha in January. West Ham asked for him but deal looks more than complicated, as per @JacobSteinberg. 🇧🇷 #WHUFC Leeds are still thinking of Takumi Minamino on loan from Liverpool in case Summerville will leave the club. #LUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2022

#Ep31 of The Red Nets Podcast: The poor handling of Mane, what the hell are NFTs?… and more!