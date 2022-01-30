(Image) – Luis Diaz pictured in Liverpool kit for the first time as 25-year-old’s move to Anfield set to be announced

Luis Diaz has been pictured in Liverpool training gear whilst posing with a Red shirt as his move to Merseyside edges ever closer.

The 25-year-old has reportedly completed his medical for the club and official confirmation from Jurgen Klopp’s side is expected imminently.

Pipe Sierra, a Columbian journalist that broke the news of the forward’s move to Liverpool news earlier this week, shared the image on his Twitter page this morning.

It certainly suggests that the transfer is almost complete and many fans will be keeping an eye on the club’s social media today for further updates.

There appears to be some sort of green screen behind the Columbian leading to suggestions that the official images have been taken with just minor details now needing to be finalised.

The Porto man does look good in our training gear and we can’t wait to see him out on the pitch wearing the famous Red shirt.

You can see the full image of Diaz below via @PSierraR on Twitter.