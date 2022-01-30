James Milner set to leave Liverpool in the summer when his current contract expires – Neil Jones

James Milner is the third longest serving member of the current Liverpool squad and it looks as though his time at Anfield may be coming to an end.

Our No.7 has been at the club since signing as a free transfer in the summer of 2015 from Manchester City and has spent seven happy years on Merseyside.

It looks as though this could be the end of his journey though and when the 36-year-old’s current deal is over, he could be leaving the club.

READ MORE: The former Everton, Chelsea and Manchester United players that convinced Luis Diaz to join Liverpool

According to Neil Jones from GOAL (via @TheAnfieldTalk): ‘James Milner is expected to leave this summer when his contract expires’.

Whether this means a retirement from football or a move to a possible coaching role on Jurgen Klopp’s staff, it will be sad to see our vice captain leave the club as a player.

The Leeds-born midfielder has won the Premier League, Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup and will be hoping to add to this tally in this his possible final season.

You can view the Milner update via @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter:

(🟢) NEW: James Milner is expected to leave this summer when his contract expires. [Neil Jones] pic.twitter.com/9TMt6lZm1I — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) January 30, 2022

#Ep31 of The Red Nets Podcast: The poor handling of Mane, what the hell are NFTs?… and more!