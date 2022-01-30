Journalist who broke Carvalho to Liverpool news warns Reds risk losing out on transfer but key detail of offer could save the deal

Liverpool are said to be keen on sorting out a transfer for Fabio Carvalho in January but face a race against time before the winter window closes.

Sky Sports journalist, Vinny O’Connor, has warned in a tweet that the Reds risk losing out on the 19-year-old completely if they can’t strike a deal with the Cottagers, with the club reportedly unwilling to take the matter to a tribunal.

If Liverpool can’t get a deal for Carvalho done before the deadline it’s unlikely to happen at all as they don’t want to go to tribunal (as it stands).

It’s 🤞🏻 their willingness to loan Carvalho back may help. — Vinny O'Connor (@VinnOConnor) January 30, 2022

Allowing the teenage to remain at Craven Cottage to aid in the London outfit’s hopes of attaining promotion to the peak of English football, however, could prove to be the Merseysiders’ saving grace.

READ MORE: Sky Sports journalist issues not so subtle dig at Barcelona with Liverpool transfer comparison

We’ve already secured a £37.5m deal for FC Porto’s Luis Diaz, with the Colombian set to join on a five-and-a-half-year deal, with the prospect of adding Carvalho as a rare second January signing.

Whilst we’ll be more than keen to avoid a tribunal, it seems Fulham would be taking a risk of epic proportions in resisting our efforts to acquire the attacking midfielder.

It’s possible a higher bid could arise from a late suitor, though there are no guarantees that another party would be prepared to allow the player to stay put for the remainder of the season – nor that another offer would arrive.

#Ep31 of The Red Nets Podcast: The poor handling of Mane, what the hell are NFTs?… and more!