Kevin Palmer explains what Liverpool need to see Fabio Carvalho deal struck with Fulham

Liverpool’s proposed move for Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho remains a far from certain deal as the Reds await the Cottagers’ thoughts on their £5m proposal.

According to a tweet from Kevin Palmer, a switch may require some pressure being applied from the player’s end should he wish to see himself in the famous Red shirt beyond the 2021/22 season.

Liverpool eager to get Fabio Carvalho deal over the line tomorrow as they fear the player will go elsewhere this summer, as Fulham could get compensation from a foreign club when he is out of contract… If Carvalho wants Liverpool, he needs to push for the move now #LFC pic.twitter.com/DoTLcUqohL — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) January 30, 2022

The 19-year-old is enjoying a tremendous campaign at Craven Cottage, having registered 11 goal contributions 19 games (across all competitions).

It’s a potential signing that’s not dead in the water, though it’s possible we may need to up our game somewhat, if even only slightly, to ensure that one of Europe’s most promising talents doesn’t end up with a rival, domestically or beyond.

Given how well-regarded Carvalho is, that’s certainly a real possibility, and one would think we wouldn’t gamble on a young player pushing for a move himself to ensure that such an eventuality comes to fruition.

Though the prospect of compensation from a foreign outfit remains, of course, we’re hardly offering the most unfair of deals in guaranteeing the Cottagers a small sum in addition to allowing the teenager to finish off the Championship season with the promotion hopefuls.

