Liverpool fans will love Jamie Carragher’s tweet about Luis Diaz’s squad number

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has claimed that new signing Luis Diaz ‘must be very good’ after the Colombian was handed the No. 23 shirt at Anfield.

The club announced the signing of the 25-year-old from Porto earlier today and the winger will join up with Jurgen Klopp’s squad after the international break – he is set to represent his nation in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Argentina.

Carra’s squad number was also No. 23 during his time at the club and he took to his Twitter account once Liverpool had officially confirmed the signing, saying: “Number 23! @LuisFDiaz19 must be very good!!”.

The 44-year-old had previously tweeted requesting for the club to give him a birthday present and confirm the signing of the Porto man on Friday – he may have had to wait an extra 48 hours but we’re sure he doesn’t mind.

The fee to bring the forward, nicknamed ‘noodle’ as a youngster due to his skinny build, to Merseyside is believed to be somewhere in the region of £50m – not bad for someone that’s scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 18 league games this term.

Hopefully, he can hit the ground running and help us pick up some more silverware this season.

