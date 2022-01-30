Liverpool ‘trying to sign’ highly-rated starlet with expiring contract, claims Sky Sports journalist

Liverpool could be set to surprise fans with a second signing in the winter window, after Sky Sports’ Vinny O’Conner claimed in a tweet that the Reds were looking to sign Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho.

The teenager is said to have attracted interest from a host of clubs, with the Merseysiders reportedly a leaning contender for the Englishman’s signature.

Liverpool trying to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham @SkySportsNews — Vinny O'Connor (@VinnOConnor) January 30, 2022

With his contract set to expire in the summer, however, Marco Silva’s men have been left with something of a conudrum – risking holding on to their star man for the rest of the season or capitalising on his value halfway through the campaign.

One would also imagine that an arrangement where we loan the 19-year-old back to the London-based outfit would also be on the cards if it helped to ensure us to get in the front of the queue for Carvalho’s signature.

Given is current contract status, it seems a signing that would make a great deal of sense for Liverpool, whilst also providing a further opportunity for Julian Ward to enhance his reputation after leading on the £37.5m purchase of Luis Diaz.

