Luis Diaz squad number revealed as he becomes the fifth Liverpool player to wear the number in the Premier League

Luis Diaz has signed on the dotted line and the club have now revealed what squad number our new Colombian winger will be wearing.

His shirt number history has clearly been analysed as the 25-year-old has been inspired by his Atletico Junior days with his squad number selection.

The club revealed his squad number on their website as they said: ‘New signing Luis Diaz will wear the No.23 shirt for Liverpool.

‘The Reds announced on Sunday that a deal has been completed for the Colombia international to join the club from FC Porto on a long-term contract.

‘And Diaz has already selected a shirt number ahead of his forthcoming arrival on Merseyside, with the attacker taking the vacant No.23’.

The former Porto man becomes the fifth player in the Premier League era to wear the shirt after Jamie Carragher, Robbie Fowler, Emre Can and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Some big names have adorned the No.23 and let’s hope he can have a similar career to the two Scousers who have previously worn the number.

