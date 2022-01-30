(Photo) Harvey Elliott’s classy gesture for young Wrexham star shared in post-game snap

Harvey Elliott made one young footballer’s day following Liverpool U23s meeting with Wrexham, handing Ollie Hitchcox his match boots, as reported by Goal’s Neil Jones.

The teenager enjoyed a productive return to the pitch, scoring and setting up a goal in the behind closed doors meeting between the two outfits.

With an FA Cup meeting with Cardiff City on the horizon, it wouldn’t be entirely beyond the realm of reality to suggest that the 18-year-old could make a return to Jurgen Klopp’s first-team (or at the very least the first-team squad) for the hosting of Steve Morison’s men next weekend.

You can catch the picture below, courtesy of Neil Jones & originating from @paulhitchcox:

Harvey Elliott gave his boots to a young Wrexham player (and Liverpool fan) after today's behind closed doors game at Kirkby.#LFC 🔴 https://t.co/VkFdtgn3cR — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 29, 2022