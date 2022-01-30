(Photo) Luis Diaz snapped signing Liverpool contract as Fabrizio Romano shares details of long-term deal

After posing with a Liverpool shirt, Luis Diaz has now been pictured signing his contract to confirm his transfer from Porto.

The 25-year-old is currently in South America as his Colombia side prepares to face Argentina in a World Cup qualifier but that hasn’t prevented him from edging ever closer to signing for the Reds.

The pacy winger reportedly completed his medical yesterday and is expected to sign a long-term deal at the club – reports are claiming the terms will keep him at the club until 2027.

Popular journalist Fabrizio Romano shared the image on his Twitter page and said “Ready to pen his contract until June 2027.”

He also added: “Agreement reached between clubs for €40m guaranteed fee upfront plus €20m add ons. Paperworks to be completed soon.”

Diaz will join the side at an important part of the season.

The Reds are currently second in the Premier League table, nine points behind Manchester City with a game in hand on Pep Guardiola’s side.

As we enter the second half of the season, we remain in contention for four trophies this term – beginning with the Carabao Cup final on February 27.

You can catch an image of the Colombian signing the contract below via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter.

