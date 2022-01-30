(Photo) Salah & Mane reunited in between AFCON quarter-finals; pair could meet in the final



Liverpool’s Mo Salah and Sadio Mane both reunited in between their respective AFCON quarter-finals, with both securing their passage through to the next round.

With Egypt and Senegal both featuring in separate semi-final fixtures, it’s more than possible that the pair could be set to meet once more before they return to Merseyside – in the competition’s final.

We’d love nothing more than to see one of our men in Red return to Anfield with some significant silverware before the second-half of the domestic season kicks off.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @goal & originating from @CAF_Online:

