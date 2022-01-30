(Photo) Trent and Henderson fire hilarious digs at each other over Liverpool fullback’s cool Maldives snap

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been subjected to some well-intentioned digs from his Liverpool teammates online the past few days, with the Reds’ skipper, Jordan Henderson, the latest to take the mickey out of the 23-year-old on Instagram.

The former Sunderland ace couldn’t help but question why the defender was regularly pictured with his headphones, though the No.66 had a quip of his own locked and loaded.

It’s great to see our players taking some much-deserved rest in what has already been a hectic campaign amidst the rise in COVID-19 cases and fixture postponements.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Reddit user u/xKat14 & Trent’s official Instagram account:

More football banter (Trent/Hendo/Alicia Keys edition) 😋 from LiverpoolFC

