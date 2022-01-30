Sadio Mane’s new contract talks are still yet to formally begin as Mo Salah’s negotiations take precedence

Sadio Mane is one of five Liverpool players whose contracts are set to end following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

Alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah, the Senegalese winger is in some esteemed company.

It appears as though the Egyptian King has been prioritised above everyone else and it has now emerged that there have been no formal conversations between the club and our No.10, for his possible new deal.

According to Neil Jones from GOAL: ‘Mane, don’t forget, is into the final 18 months of his contract, and while all the discussion has surrounded a potential extension for Salah, GOAL understands there have been no formal negotiations with the Senegal star and his representatives at this stage‘.

Our No.11’s negotiations have been widely reported and it may just be a case that the club are waiting to do one deal at a time, it’s just that this one is taking a lot more time than first anticipated.

For the other four players it would be easy to feel unappreciated as their contracts are allowed to slowly enter their final year but there is still a long way to go before they are heading out the Anfield door for the final time.

It’s a strange and important time for Jurgen Klopp who will soon have to dismantle the squad that has served him so well and blood some new talent in our star-studded side, as attention will turn to the future.

