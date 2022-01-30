Sky Sports journalist confirms Liverpool bid submitted for Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool have reportedly ‘tabled a £5m bid’ for the services of Fabio Carvalho, with it being claimed that the Reds are looking to secure the Englishman’s signature before the January transfer window closes.

This comes in a tweet from Sky Sports reporter, Vinny O’Connor, with the Reds known to be tracking the Fulham starlet.

Understand Liverpool have tabled a £5m bid for Fabio Carvalho. https://t.co/PoNHkHaeuZ — Vinny O'Connor (@VinnOConnor) January 30, 2022

The potential acquisition of the 19-year-old would represent the club’s second signing of the window, having already purchased Porto’s Luis Diaz to the tune of £37.5m.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘trying to sign’ highly-rated starlet with expiring contract, claims Sky Sports journalist

With the midfielder’s contract set to expire in the summer, there’s more than an element of pressure on Marco Silva’s outfit to accept a cut-price fee for their star man’s services or risk seeing him go for nothing at the end of the campaign.

£5m on our part for an extremely highly-rated talent – from a club that previously helped develop current Liverpool ace, Harvey Elliott – would, as such, represent a second bargain in the same window for us after Julian Ward led on the £37.5m deal for Luis Diaz.

With us reportedly set to lose James Milner in the summer, it’s a signing that would help us significantly lower the average of our midfield.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!