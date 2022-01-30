Sky Sports journalist issues not so subtle dig at Barcelona with Liverpool transfer comparison

There was a time when Barcelona was clearly there or thereabouts at the top of the food chain of domestic and European football, though their fortunes have taken something of a nosedive in recent years.

The proposed revival, led by former midfielder, Xavi, has yet to reap major rewards, with one winter window signing, Adama Traore, comparing poorly, as noted in a tweet from Artur Petrosyan, to Liverpool’s latest addition to the forward line, Luis Diaz.

How Liverpool and Barcelona strengthen their attack these days: Barcelona get Adama Traore who has scored 1 goal since May and made 1 assist since April 2021. Has feautured in 40+ games since. Liverpool get Luis Diaz who has 17 goals and 5 assists this season. — Artur Petrosyan (@arturpetrosyan) January 30, 2022

Whilst there’s no questioning the ability of the former, it seems the two clubs have traded places when it comes to the quality of their recruitment, with the Reds having hardly put a foot wrong during much of Michael Edwards’ tenure as sporting director.

READ MORE: Sadio Mane starts for Senegal despite suffering concussion five days ago in AFCON Round of 16 tie

Having enjoyed a superb first-half of the season with FC Porto, we at the Empire of the Kop are particularly excited to see how our Colombian sensation adapts to the challenges posed by the English top-flight.

With our forward line – specifically, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino – having already racked up an impressive 54 goals between them (across all competitions), the prospect of more goals with the addition of Diaz has to be a frightening one for rival fans.

Given how careful we are too when it comes to bringing in a January signing, we’ve a more than sneaky suspicion that this is the kind of acquisition that could turn out wonderfully for Liverpool.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!