The former Everton, Chelsea and Manchester United players that convinced Luis Diaz to join Liverpool

Luis Diaz is officially a Liverpool player and a big part of him being convinced to become a Red was down to former players of some of our rival teams.

Of course the lure of Anfield, Jurgen Klopp and our supporters would have been huge but it’s no surprise to hear that the 25-year-old spoke with other players about the potential move.

The Colombian winger spoke with his compatriots that had also played in the Premier League, in order to see whether we were the right team for him and whether a move to another club would be beneficial.

According to Mirror Sport (via @Watch_LFC): ‘Luis Diaz spoke to former Man United and Chelsea striker Radamel Falcao and ex-Everton winger James Rodriguez about his next move… both urged him to join Liverpool’.

It’s great to hear that players that have represented our fiercest rivals can appreciate how great we are and they helped convince our newest signing that he was right for us.

Let’s hope it’s us having the last laugh and that we can thank a former Toffee and United players for convincing him that wearing a Liverbird was the best decision for the former Porto man.

You can see the tweet on Falcao and Rodriguez via @Watch_LFC:

