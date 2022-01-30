(Video) Buzzing Mo Salah in high spirits on Egypt coach after AFCON quarter-finals win

Mo Salah played an integral role in Egypt’s quarter-final AFCON victory over Morocco, registering a goal and the match-winning assist to help his national side through to the next round of the competition.

Understandably, the Liverpool ace was in especially high spirits on the team coach following the Pharaohs 2-1 win, with only two games in the way of potentially lifting serious silverware – in the 29-year-old’s words, the one trophy closest to his heart.

We’ll be wishing our No.10 the best of luck in his remaining journey in Cameroon as we hope to see one of our stars return with the cup in tow.

