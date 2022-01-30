(Video) Harvey Elliott makes a mockery of Wrexham defence with superb goal and run in behind closed doors clash

Harvey Elliott enjoyed a superb return to the pitch in a behind closed doors meeting with Wrexham for Liverpool’s U23s outfit.
The attacker demonstrated some well-timed pressing to intercept a poor pass in the final third before taking on and beating two opponents on his way to netting an effort.
The 18-year-old registered an assist on top of a goal for Barry Lewtas’ men as the ex-Fulham Academy graduate nears a full return for the Reds’ senior outfit.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @TheRedmenTV:
Oh Harvey, that’s naughty. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rxjMVbVeqe
