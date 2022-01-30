(Video) Liverpool fan jokes they’ve spotted the moment Klopp let Luis Diaz know he wanted him

Transfer rumours can sprout from the strangest places; as far as Jurgen Klopp’s concerned, all it takes is a hug for some to accuse the German of tapping up their best and brightest stars.

One Liverpool supporter jokingly pinpointed the 54-year-old’s brief interaction with latest signing, Luis Diaz, on the touchline in the Reds’ ruthless 5-1 victory over Porto at the Estadio do Dragao as the moment the head coach revealed his interest in the winger.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss clapped the forward on the back after he went to retrieve a ball in the opposition technical area.

The Merseysiders agreed a £37.5m deal with the Dragons for the 25-year-old’s signature, with the Colombian signing a long-term contract keeping him at Anfield until the summer of 2027.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @PassLikeThiago:

The moment Klopp let Diaz know

pic.twitter.com/kbWOSTQg9b — – (@PassLikeThiago) January 30, 2022