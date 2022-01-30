(Video) Liverpool fans will love what Mo Salah did after Egypt’s AFCON quarter-final win

Liverpool’s Mo Salah has been long thought to be something of a class act on and off the pitch by those who know him best, with his actions post Egypt’s 2-1 victory over Morocco providing further evidence of the fact.

With the Egyptian scoring and producing the assist that ended the Atlas Lions’ hopes of glory in the competition, he was quick to console opposition players at the full-time whistle, with one supporter capturing the attacker embracing a devastated Achraf Hakimi.

Through to the semi-finals, we’re wishing the Pharaohs nothing but the best of luck in the semi-finals of the AFCON.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @PassLikeThiago:

Salah consoling Hakimi at full time

pic.twitter.com/48GooBhRXL — – (@PassLikeThiago) January 30, 2022