(Video) Porto’s farewell compilation for Liverpool signing, Luis Diaz, showcases three minutes of superb skills, goals & dribbles

Liverpool’s capture of Luis Diaz has raised the pulses of the club’s global fanbase to say the least, with the Colombian having built up a remarkable reputation from his time spent with FC Porto, which supporters can observe from the side’s superb highlights reel.

The 25-year-old was enjoying a stellar campaign under Sergio Conceicao, with the Dragons currently leading the Primeira Liga thanks in no small part to the winger’s 14 league goals in 18 games.

The forward’s pathway in Europe has earnt some astonishing comparisons to Luis Figo and Cristiano Ronaldo – praise that’s sure to significantly raise the hype around the former Junior FC man.

