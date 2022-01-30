(Video) Salah caps off stellar Egypt performance with assist after securing quarter-final equaliser

Mo Salah enjoyed a productive outing for Egypt with a goal and an assist in their quarter-final tie.

The Egyptian grabbed the tie by its throat in extra time with a superb run down the right-flank before setting up Aston Villa’s Trezeguet to tuck away the winner for Carlos Queiroz’s men.

The result sees the Pharaohs through to the semi-finals of the AFCON tournament, with the possibility of a meeting with fellow Liverpool star Sadio Mane’s Senegal on the cards should Aliou Cisse’s outfit surpass the challenge posed by Equatorial Guinea.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

LOOK AT MO SALAH GO HE HAS THE COUNTRY ON HIS BACK https://t.co/0V98wtYrIS — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) January 30, 2022