(Video) – Watch former Liverpool star smash home FOUR penalties in his side’s 7-2 victory

Former Liverpool man Cameron Brannagan netted a whopping four penalties in one game yesterday as his Oxford side defeated Gillingham 7-2 in League One.
The Manchester-born midfielder netted his first professional hat-trick yesterday and displayed extreme composure on all four occasions when he sent the ‘keeper the wrong way each time.
The 25-year-old featured nine times for the Reds until he left the club in January 2018.
He made his debut for Liverpool back in 2015 under Brendan Rodgers in a 1-1 draw with French side Bordeaux in the Europa League.
When Jurgen Klopp arrived at Anfield, he claimed that Brannagan was ‘everything you need’ in a midfielder but the former No. 32 never secured a regular spot in the side.
It’s great to see that he’s now enjoying his football and playing regularly in League One -he’s featured 27-times for the U’s this season.
His side are currently sixth in the table – occupying the final play-off spot at the moment.
You can catch a video of all four penalties below
Cameron Brannagan scored FOUR penalties for Oxford in their 7-2 win 😲
Rinse and repeat 😅 pic.twitter.com/y4Ybk3j79j
