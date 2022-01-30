(Video) Watch Luis Diaz’s seven-word message to Liverpool fans & first look in the famous red shirt after transfer confirmed

Luis Diaz shared his first words for Liverpool fans following confirmation of his £37.5m move to Anfield from Primeira Liga leaders Porto, expressing his delight at his January transfer.

The Reds have secured the 25-year-old on Colombian on a five-and-a-half-year deal keeping him in Merseyside until the summer of 2027, during which he will wear the No.23 shirt formerly used by Xherdan Shaqiri and Emre Can.

Having amassed 22 goal contributions in 28 games in the Portuguese top-flight thus far, it’s certainly understandable why many in Europe had expressed an interest in the livewire of a winger.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

A message from our new Red 😍 #VamosLuis pic.twitter.com/Be82uaW5wq — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 30, 2022